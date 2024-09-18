My Favourite Font: Designer Viviana Caponnetto on Freitag

News
By
published

"It's a fun hippie girl at a festival in the 70s!"

Wello packaging
(Image credit: Viviana Caponnetto)

It's Typography Week here at Creative Bloq, and we've been catching up with graphic designers around the world to talk all things type. Every designer has a favourite font or typeface (although let's be honest, it's likely to keep changing). For more typographical inspiration, take a look at our guide to the best free fonts.

Viviana Caponnetto is an Italian graphic designer based in Catania, Italy. Through Viviana Graphics, she shares her love for design and helps businesses stand out in the market. With years of experience in design and a degree in Visual Communication Design, she now creates fun and helpful content on InstagramTikTok, and YouTube

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

Related articles