Nike's Olympic Games typeface has a lot of muscle

The variable font adapts to any sporting situation.

A typeface for Olympic team kits needs to be versatile. It has to be legible on a wide range of sports clothing for training and at the Olympic village, and it also needs to have character to appeal to fans. 

How to cover all bases? The solution for Nike was a variable font that can be adapted to a wide range of products with letter ends that twist and curves that intersect to move between states (see our pick of the best free fonts to expand your collection of typefaces for your own work.)

Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

