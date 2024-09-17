How typography can make or break a brand

We speak to experts in the field of typography to learn how the right type can be the making of a brand — or its undoing.

Type is, in most cases, the predominant way a brand speaks to its audience. Whether through signage, packaging, advertising, graphics or websites, a brand will do most of its messaging via text, and the choice of typeface, like it or not, will form a significant part of how the audience receives and interprets that message.

“Typography is a fundamental pillar of branding because it serves as the visual voice of a brand,” says William Richardson, co-founder and creative director of typography-focused branding agency Studio DRAMA. “It communicates personality, tone, and values, often before a single word is read. A well-crafted typeface not only builds recognition but also establishes trust, making the brand instantly identifiable.”

