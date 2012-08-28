Guess the designer desktop!

We've featured a selection of images of a mystery artist's desktop, accompanied by a set of clues. All you have to do is guess who it belongs to...

Clue 1: Brompton

"This is my trusty steed for nipping to the local art shop, Rough Trade East, and back to my flat where I always seem to leave things I need in my studio. The Boards of Canada and metallic Kernow sticker I believe make it a smoother ride."

Clue 2: Foil Owl

"I have a large collection of owl themed ‘stuff’ and seem to have a magnetism for them. They often just turn up in my studio, looking for a home and this wonderful foil print was no exception."

Clue 3: Note to self

"If I ever forget to think about owls I just jot down this motivational line whilst moving between my computer and painting space. I’m getting on now so the brain tends to delete data without consulting me."

Clue 4: Palette

"I split my time between digital art and painting. I finger painted these circles whilst talking to a good friend on the phone, interested in booking me to DJ on a battleship."

Clue 5: Roland

"I make music and a friend dropped off this antique Roland MC-202 to see if I wanted to buy it. I’ve never plugged it in and probably never will. 5 din pin connector?"

Clue 6: Steely Dan ticket

"One of my all time favourite bands. I could’ve died after seeing them in 2009. SO SMOOTH! If you don’t like them you’re probably deaf."

So, did you manage to guess the mystery artist?

Pete Fowler's art is a world where character design meets music and art in a weird and wonderful way.

Banjos played by horned owls and synths tweaked by mutant horses are just a glimpse into his world. His approach, sense of playfulness and visual adventures has brought his work to the attention of a wide range of clients around the world, including Paul Smith, Sony, GQ and Warner Bros to name a few.

His work comprises music, design and commercial projects. In music, his most recognised images have been for his ongoing design work for fellow Welshmen The Super Furry Animals. In design his World of Monsterism figurines and related merchandise has sold and gained a fan base worldwide. In commercial terms, Fowler has worked with global clients including Volvic, Levi's, Paul Smith, Poweo, Lynx, Hewlett Packard and AVG among many others. For over ten years he has exhibited his original artwork in solo and group shows in the UK, Europe and Japan.

Aside from his artwork he is one half of the music group Seahawks, who have had various releases since 2010 along with various remixes and festival appearances, DJing and live performances.

Well done if you managed to guess this week's mystery artist. Make sure you come back next week for another desktop challenge!