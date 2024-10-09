I'm kind of obsessed with these paper Apple products

Paper iPhone! Paper Apple Watch! Paper MacBook! (You get the idea.)

Paper iPhone
(Image credit: FishFillet via YouTube)

I always preferred the Paper Mario games to the main instalments. There's just something about that trad craft aesthetic that never gets old. And now that I've discovered what might just be the most adorable corner of the internet, I might even venture to say I also prefer paper iPhones to the real thing.

YouTuber FishFillet creates 'paper diy' videos in which seemingly rudimentary paper versions of various objects including Apple products are 'unboxed' – and they've already unboxed the iPhone 16. (For the lowdown on the real thing, check out our iPhone 16 Pro review.)

