Information is Beautiful Awards 2013 opens for entries

Following last year’s inaugural global data-visualisation awards, The Kantar Information is Beautiful Awards 2013 has opened for entries.

Founded by renowned author and information designer, David McCandless, the awards are the first to celebrate “excellence and beauty in data visualisations, infographics and information art”. Last year, over 1000 entries were received and, this year, prizes of up to $5000 are on offer for entries in the categories: data journalism, data visualisation, infographic/information design, interactive visualisation, motion infographic and website.

McCandless said it was a “very exciting time for data visualisation,” and thought it was becoming a “blossoming field for creativity, coolness and code”, along with a rising trend across news, the web, science, marketing and business.

“We’re here to celebrate, support and give public exposure to the great work and rising talent that is appearing in this field,” he added, stating that data visualisation will only become more prevalent and sophisticated over the coming years.

The deadline for entries is August 30. A panel will draw up a longlist that will be published online and whittled down to a shortlist for a public vote. The results will be combined with the judges' own votes to decide winners, which will be announced in late November at a London awards ceremony.

Speaking to .net after last year’s awards, McCandless emphasised to those considering creating infographics that they need more than just great visuals: a story is also key.

“A lot of people look at infographics and think it's a design form. They think it's just about getting some data and making it pretty. But the invisible glue is the story or the context. You've really got to have a strong idea or story or concept, maybe even before you start researching and designing. Like any story, to have relevance or impact it has to be probing or interesting. If you can start there, you'll end up with a better infographic," he said.