Amazon slammed by judge in 'landmark' logo dispute ruling

News
By
published

The retailer has been hit with a record $39M fine.

Amazon and Beverly Hills Polo Club logos
(Image credit: Amazon/Beverly Hills Polo Club)

Amazon has been fined a record $39M after a bitter trademark dispute with clothing brand Beverly Hills Polo Club (BHPC). The online retail giant was sued by Lifestyle Equities, owner of the Beverly Hills Polo brand in 2020, and now Amazon has not only been hit with one of the biggest damages fines by an Indian court, but it's also been slammed by a judge for what she described as "deliberate and wilful infringement”.

Under the brand name 'Symbol', an Amazon-affiliated seller called Cloudtail India sold apparel featuring a practically identical logo to BHPC. “The logo which has been used is hardly distinguishable," the Delhi High Court declared in the ruling last week. (Maybe Cloudtail should have taken a look at our guide on how to design a logo.)

Daniel John
Daniel John
Design Editor

Daniel John is Design Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of design, branding and lifestyle tech, and has covered several industry events including Milan Design Week, OFFF Barcelona and Adobe Max in Los Angeles.

