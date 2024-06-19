Fiat ditches its logo in response to design dispute

Fiat appears to have clapped back at the Italian government after releasing a powerful ad showcasing its latest 500e model. It comes after several blows from the authorities over the Italian heritage of the brand, which the government claims has been misappropriated on various Fiat vehicles.

The simple yet poignant ad positions the Fiat 500 as an icon in the vehicle design sphere, thoroughly recognisable even when its key logo identifier is missing. Alleged controversy aside, the Fiat logo is undoubtedly one of the most recognisable car logos out there – a symbol of Italy despite the government's fight to suppress it.

The drama began earlier this year when Fiat's parent company Stellantis was forced to change the name of Alfa Romeo’s Milano SUV. The car supposedly breached Italy's law around appropriating the name of Milan since the vehicles are manufactured in Poland. Soon after, the Italian government seized 134 Fiat Topolino's over a tiny Italian flag design, making similar claims that the design could mislead consumers over the origin of the imported vehicle.

It seems that Fiat isn't backing down from the drama, as its latest ad appears to subtly throw shade at the recent design conflict. Showcasing a Fiat 500e with all of its Fiat branding removed, the ad celebrates the recognisability of the design, with the ad's narrator claiming: "When a car has an iconic design and has always represented the joy of living, it can only be Italian and it can only be Fiat."

Despite the Italian government's unfaltering efforts to disrupt Fiat's brand identity, it's undoubtable that the brand will always have strong ties to its Italian heritage. The subtle ad is a tasteful reclamation of its identity, proving that heritage is deeper than outward appearances.

Despite the Italian government's unfaltering efforts to disrupt Fiat's brand identity, it's undoubtable that the brand will always have strong ties to its Italian heritage. The subtle ad is a tasteful reclamation of its identity, proving that heritage is deeper than outward appearances.