Fiat ditches its logo in response to design dispute

By
published

“It can only be Italian and it can only be Fiat.”

Fiat logo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fiat appears to have clapped back at the Italian government after releasing a powerful ad showcasing its latest 500e model. It comes after several blows from the authorities over the Italian heritage of the brand, which the government claims has been misappropriated on various Fiat vehicles. 

The simple yet poignant ad positions the Fiat 500 as an icon in the vehicle design sphere, thoroughly recognisable even when its key logo identifier is missing. Alleged controversy aside, the Fiat logo is undoubtedly one of the most recognisable car logos out there – a symbol of Italy despite the government's fight to suppress it. 

