Mazda's new logo is a masterclass in unfussy design

News
By
published

Take notes, Jaguar.

New Mazda logo
(Image credit: Mazda)

In July last year, Mazda subtly filed a trademark for a slick new logo, breaking the mould of its dated 3D design. The contemporary revamp is yet to launch officially, but its sleek new look is a huge leap for the brand, following the decline of skeuomorphic design across many of the modern car logos on the road today.

As we saw with the new Jaguar logo recently, redesigning a car brand emblem can be controversial, yet Mazda's simple yet contemporary upgrade was well received by many. A welcome evolution that was long overdue, the new Mazda emblem proves that subtle tweaks can make an outstanding difference to a well-loved logo.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.