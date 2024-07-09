Paramount’s potential new logo is the opposite of a glow-up

Where’s the personality?

Proposed new Paramount Pictures logo
(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The Paramount logo has been an iconic emblem in the film studio sphere since the early 20th century and naturally, most of us have become quite accustomed to the design. In an unexpected (and frankly unappreciated) move the legendary studio has teased a new logo design, blending its classic identity with its new acquisitor company, Skydance Media.

As one of the most iconic entertainment logos in the film industry, it's natural that any alteration to the classic design is going to ruffle some feathers. In a flat reimagining of the classic design, the prospective new Paramount logo is a tepid reinvention, signalling a new and uncertain era for the studio.

