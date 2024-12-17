The new Sandisk logo follows a controversial recent design trend

News
By
published

But it has a clever inspiration.

Sandisk logo
(Image credit: Sandisk Corporation)

One logo design trend that's caused a bit of controversy in recent years has been taking minimalism to extremes with the elision of parts of letter forms. We wrote (a lot) about how the KIA logo, which continued to be pilloried, and then the Nokia logo after it.

I have a feeling comparisons with these designs will crop up today following the reveal of the new logo for Sandisk, the maker of some of the best external hard drives. But in Sandisk's case, the more minimalist rebranding has a clever inspiration and makes for a dynamic animated logo.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles