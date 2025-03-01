The photo behind the NBA logo has surprisingly humble origins

News
By
published

Here's how one of sports greatest logos came to be.

NBA logo on red
(Image credit: NBA)

The NBA logo is synonymous with sporting excellence, representing the enduring strength and discipline of the sport, but believe it or not, the classic emblem has surprisingly humble origins. If you're a basketball fan you'll likely know the logo features the silhouette of legendary player Jerry West, but it was aesthetics over honour that earned him the starring role.

While designer Alan Siegel has confirmed that Jerry was his inspiration, the NBA has never confirmed that he's the figure in the logo (for a sneaky reason that we'll get to later). As one of the most iconic sports logos in history, the NBA logo can't be overlooked for its timeless appeal, proving that a simple concept and humble execution can have an enduring legacy.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NBA logo
The NBA logo: a history
Toronto Raptors logo containing Indigenous-inspired art
The new special Toronto Raptors logo is packed with symbolic meaning
Apple logo
The 10 best logos of all time
Selection of MLB logos
The best MLB logos – 8 iconic designs from the world of professional baseball
Nintendo GameCube on background
Everyone's saying this classic Nintendo console logo is the best ever
Five of the best logos of the 2010s
The best logos of the 2010s
Latest in Logos & Icons
NBA logo on red
The photo behind the NBA logo has surprisingly humble origins
Ford logo in two versions
The Ford logo is suddenly causing major confusion online
NASA/Apple/Nike logos with chrome effect
From Apple to Nike, I’m mesmerised by these hypnotising chrome logos
McDonald&#039;s billboard
From McDonald's to Kellogg's: Why are so many brands ditching their logo?
HBO logo and possible new Max logo
Sorry HBO, this isn't the MAX rebrand we wanted
Green Party of Canada
Green Party's controversial new logo design hits the spot
Latest in News
The Samsung Galaxy S25 on a green background with the text &#039;Massive deal&#039; next to it.
Quick! Get a Samsung Galaxy S25 for just $300 or the Galaxy S25 Ultra for just $400, with valid trade in
NBA logo on red
The photo behind the NBA logo has surprisingly humble origins
Command &amp; Conquer
Command & Conquer is back in the most surprising way
Ford logo in two versions
The Ford logo is suddenly causing major confusion online
Still from new Shrek 5 teaser
The new Shrek 5 character design proves DreamWorks has lost its edge
Peppa Pig
3 questions Peppa Pig animators face after bombshell pregnancy announcement