The photo behind the NBA logo has surprisingly humble origins

The NBA logo is synonymous with sporting excellence, representing the enduring strength and discipline of the sport, but believe it or not, the classic emblem has surprisingly humble origins. If you're a basketball fan you'll likely know the logo features the silhouette of legendary player Jerry West, but it was aesthetics over honour that earned him the starring role.

While designer Alan Siegel has confirmed that Jerry was his inspiration, the NBA has never confirmed that he's the figure in the logo (for a sneaky reason that we'll get to later). As one of the most iconic sports logos in history, the NBA logo can't be overlooked for its timeless appeal, proving that a simple concept and humble execution can have an enduring legacy.

The NBA logo was created in 1969 by Alan Siegel who had the concept for a simple white silhouette on a red and blue background – the question was, who to feature? Getting in touch with Sports Magazine's editor Dick Schaap, Alan trawled the archives for the perfect dynamic image and soon struck gold in the form of an image of shooting guard Jerry West.

Captured by photographer Wen Roberts, the action shot was the perfect fit for the logo, with Alan recalling "I was attracted to it because it was nice and vertical, and it had him leaning and dribbling … had a little motion to it." After debuting the design to the NBA, Alan claimed it "maybe took 30 minutes" for the NBA's commissioner J. Walter Kennedy to approve and officiate the design. However, the NBA never admitted to the inspiration behind the logo and subsequently Jerry West never received any royalties.

(Image credit: Basketball Magazine / Wen Roberts / NBA)

Despite the logo's enduring legacy since 1969, some fans have called for the silhouette to be changed, paying homage to legendary player Kobe Bryant after his untimely death in 2020. For now, it seems the NBA logo is unlikely to change, but the vibrant spirit that it represents continues to this day.