This Californian city’s logo drama is getting even messier

Visalia's ‘legacy logo’ is back, but not for long.

City of Visalia 2024 vs 1998 logo
Last month, the City of Visalia unveiled its new logo design – much to the dismay of its residents. The Californian city had previously held on to its traditional logo for over 20 years, so when the change was announced it was natural that some folks had strong opinions (many of them negative). 

Logo design isn't easy and it's typically best to accept that you can't please everyone, but it seems that Visalia didn't get the memo. Instead of rolling with the punches, the city has backtracked on its new logo design (sort of) by reviving the old design in tandem with the new controversial design. To make things even more confusing, the City of Visalia is now reopening applications for a new, new design. Let's hope the third time's a charm.

