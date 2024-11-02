Triumph’s heritage logo revival is retro perfection

News
By
published

The 1907 design hasn’t been seen in over 100 years.

Triumph logo
(Image credit: Triumph)

Motorcycle brand Triumph has revived its classic logo in the launch of its new heritage range. The Modern Classic Icon Editions collection features the brand's traditional script font logo design from 1907, bringing a stylish dose of timeless nostalgia to its popular modern classics range.

With a bespoke, vintage feel, each unique bike has a signature throwback aesthetic, with clean design and retro flourishes celebrating the brand's enduring legacy. Blending modern sophistication with classic aesthetics, the revival of the heritage logo is the perfect embellishment to commemorate over a century's worth of timeless design and refined engineering.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles