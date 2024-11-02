Triumph’s heritage logo revival is retro perfection

Motorcycle brand Triumph has revived its classic logo in the launch of its new heritage range. The Modern Classic Icon Editions collection features the brand's traditional script font logo design from 1907, bringing a stylish dose of timeless nostalgia to its popular modern classics range.

With a bespoke, vintage feel, each unique bike has a signature throwback aesthetic, with clean design and retro flourishes celebrating the brand's enduring legacy. Blending modern sophistication with classic aesthetics, the revival of the heritage logo is the perfect embellishment to commemorate over a century's worth of timeless design and refined engineering.

(Image credit: Triumph)

The classic Triumph logo has a signature vintage appeal with its bespoke script lettering and oblique design. Painted in a luxurious gold hue, the revived logo is the perfect accompaniment to the sapphire black and aluminium silver colour palette of the Icon collection. With hand-painted coach-lining, each of the seven unique bikes has a bespoke touch that blends classic style with over a hundred years of performance evolution.

Among the collection are various Bonneville and Scrambler models, alongside the best-selling Bonneville Bobber. The limited edition bikes will be available for an exclusive one-year production run. "The Triumph Modern Classics have an enduring reputation for original style, high quality, premium finish and modern performance. It is this authenticity, coupled with the heritage and passion encapsulated in the 1907 logo, that will have broad appeal with both younger and older riders," says Triumph Motorcycles’ chief commercial officer, Paul Stroud.

