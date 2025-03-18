You can now own the PlayStation logo… sort of
Bandai drops the ultimate gift for gaming fans.
Listen up gamers, you can now own the PlayStation logo – well, sort of. As an unexpected gift to fans, Bandai has released a dinky 3D PlayStation logo figure that even plays the console's iconic startup sound (one of the most iconic sonic branding examples to grace our ears).
First released in Japan back in 1994, the original PlayStation has now joined the ranks with some of the best retro game consoles, and while it's a sobering thought for some the nostalgia associated with the PS1 can't be denied. Do I need this tiny PS logo figure for my desk? No. Do I want it immediately? Absolutely.
＜📢オトを飾る。オトと飾る。＞＼PlayStation™の起動音が鳴る！／懐かしのPlayStation™ロゴが音の鳴るアクリルスタンドで登場！アクロゴのサウンドが鳴る！新シリーズ「アクリルロゴディスプレイSounds」が新登場。https://t.co/KIJnYuLqV4第1弾は懐かしのPlayStation (TM)のマーク！… pic.twitter.com/V3wWQRupmwMarch 17, 2025
Bringing back floods of nostalgia for PlayStation fans young and old, the mini logo figure is the perfect little gift for pals (or a treat for yourself, no judgment here). It comes with two detachable bases – one standard and one featuring the startup sound – so there's room to customise it to your liking. Before you get your hopes up too much I'm sad to report that it's only available in Japan from Premium Bandai, for 3,300 yen (about $22) without added shipping fees. Surely it's worth it, right? Right.
If you're after more nostalgic gaming news take a look at the wild new park design for the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remake. For more creative inspiration take a look at the retro PS5 Pro that had fans drooling over the design.
Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.
