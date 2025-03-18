You can now own the PlayStation logo… sort of

Listen up gamers, you can now own the PlayStation logo – well, sort of. As an unexpected gift to fans, Bandai has released a dinky 3D PlayStation logo figure that even plays the console's iconic startup sound (one of the most iconic sonic branding examples to grace our ears).

First released in Japan back in 1994, the original PlayStation has now joined the ranks with some of the best retro game consoles, and while it's a sobering thought for some the nostalgia associated with the PS1 can't be denied. Do I need this tiny PS logo figure for my desk? No. Do I want it immediately? Absolutely.

Bringing back floods of nostalgia for PlayStation fans young and old, the mini logo figure is the perfect little gift for pals (or a treat for yourself, no judgment here). It comes with two detachable bases – one standard and one featuring the startup sound – so there's room to customise it to your liking. Before you get your hopes up too much I'm sad to report that it's only available in Japan from Premium Bandai, for 3,300 yen (about $22) without added shipping fees. Surely it's worth it, right? Right.

