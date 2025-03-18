You can now own the PlayStation logo… sort of

Bandai drops the ultimate gift for gaming fans.

Bandai&#039;s new PlayStation logo figure
(Image credit: PlayStation/Bandai)

Listen up gamers, you can now own the PlayStation logo – well, sort of. As an unexpected gift to fans, Bandai has released a dinky 3D PlayStation logo figure that even plays the console's iconic startup sound (one of the most iconic sonic branding examples to grace our ears).

First released in Japan back in 1994, the original PlayStation has now joined the ranks with some of the best retro game consoles, and while it's a sobering thought for some the nostalgia associated with the PS1 can't be denied. Do I need this tiny PS logo figure for my desk? No. Do I want it immediately? Absolutely.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

