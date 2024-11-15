The Wicked vs Gladiator II mashup posters are here – and we are entertained

Glicked could be the next Barbenheimer.

Remember Barbenheimer? It was the feel-good hit movie of the summer of 2023, blending one doll's journey of self-discovery with the life story of the physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. The feature existed only in the imaginations of poster designers but took on a life of its own.

I'm delighted to see that the movie mashup poster trend is being kept alive in 2024. The latest unlikely double bill matches Gladiator II with Wicked, which seems particularly apt considering the existing Wicked poster controversy Behold, the marvel that is Glicked... or Wickiator, if you prefer.

