Is it wrong that I love the disturbing Saltburn bathwater vinyl design?

I haven't quite recovered from the mental whiplash of Emerald Fennel's 2023 black comedy Saltburn, but now it's time to relive the trauma all over again. In one of the most ingenious (and disturbing) marketing moves, Bad World has created a bathwater-inspired vinyl featuring the film's iconic Y2K soundtrack and surprisingly, the internet is going wild for it.

While Saltburn was highly regarded for its aesthetic – from its classy film posters to its striking cinematography – it's typically remembered for one standout scene (don't make me spell it out just yet). Known for their liquid-filled vinyl designs, Bad World's partnership with Saltburn is – for better or for worse – a match made in heaven.

BAD WORLD VAULT OPEN! The soundtrack to psych-thriller Saltburn comes to 'bath water' filled LP: https://t.co/6Ad70EmdbJ pic.twitter.com/Km84qdR3z6June 13, 2024

The design of the vinyl itself is fairly innocuous, coming in a light bathwater blue shade. At the centre of the record is a suitably grimy plug-hole design that's disturbingly realistic – a great conversation piece, that's for sure. "I can now tell you, I have had many... many meetings in which I have had to, with a serious expression, talk about the consistency of semen-filled bath water. You have to suffer for your art I guess," shared Bad World owners Blood Records on X.

Despite its rather repulsive context, the LP was a hit with vinyl collectors and film fans alike. "Ok this is the only time I will ever find water-filled records acceptable. This is a hilariously good concept," commented one Reddit user, while another replied "Honestly this is so high camp to me. I love it!" Fans on X were equally excited, with one user commenting "y’all know exactly what you’re doing… keep doing it."

What wrong babe, you’ve barely touched your Bad World semen filled Saltburn LP?June 14, 2024

do not drink the saltburn soundtrack vinyl bath water https://t.co/SynAwPVWl9 pic.twitter.com/6PE3qKb7GeJune 17, 2024

that saltburn vinyl is at the exact level of trashy and clever i love idk what if we just had fun for onceJune 14, 2024

If you're after more bizarre design, check out the weird popcorn bucket design trend that has me disturbed (and slightly hungry for more). For more film news check out the new Quiet Place movie posters that are an effortlessly eerie addition to the franchise.