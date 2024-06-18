Is it wrong that I love the disturbing Saltburn bathwater vinyl design?

It’s a conversation piece, that’s for sure.

Bad World Saltburn LP
(Image credit: Bad World)

I haven't quite recovered from the mental whiplash of Emerald Fennel's 2023 black comedy Saltburn, but now it's time to relive the trauma all over again. In one of the most ingenious (and disturbing) marketing moves, Bad World has created a bathwater-inspired vinyl featuring the film's iconic Y2K soundtrack and surprisingly, the internet is going wild for it. 

While Saltburn was highly regarded for its aesthetic – from its classy film posters to its striking cinematography – it's typically remembered for one standout scene (don't make me spell it out just yet). Known for their liquid-filled vinyl designs, Bad World's partnership with Saltburn is – for better or for worse – a match made in heaven. 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

