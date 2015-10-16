This week in GIFs: the one that goes Back to the Future

With such busy schedules to keep, you might not have had the chance to catch up on this week's biggest design news stories. Lucky for you, we've rounded them up in this handy little list that will make sure you get to the good stuff, quickly.

Illustrator Matt Taylor created the sleeves for all three re-releases

Mondo is re-releasing the Back to the Future soundtracks and illustrator Matt Taylor was lucky enough to design all three sleeve designs. Inspired by the 'old west,' the artwork is pretty incredible. Go and feast your eyes!

How will drawing actually feel on the new Surface tablet?

Artist Justice Frangipane takes Microsoft's new Surface Pro tablet for a test drive. Find out how it actually feel to draw on the Surface Pro 4 and how it measures up to its competition.

Physical portals and characters can be used to interact with the game

LEGO's reputation is on the line as it enters the toys-to-life gaming arena. Unlike previous LEGO video games, this is the company's first foray into the toys-to-life genre – Dan Oliver tests its UX with the help of his six-year-old son.

The new Kickstarter project could change the face of font-making

While we may have a brilliant list of free fonts for designers, a game-changing new Kickstarter project, Fontself, promises to make it easier than ever to create your own using Photoshop and Illustrator.

Will Hallabaloo live up to past Disney classics?

Veteran Disney animator James Lopez worked on '90s hits The Emperor's New Groove and Hercules. He's now created Hallabaloo – a handdrawn film that hopes to help preserve the dying art of 2D animation. Get a sneak peek of the process here.

Flat whites, French Bulldogs and Nike trainers are included in the designs

Even with recent additions, Agency Moving Brands felt some emoji designs were missing. Deciding to take matters into their own hands, they developed a range of emojis that flat white drinking, French bulldog lovin' hipsters will adore.

Big name illustrators have contributed to the project

Yellow is a project from indie comic zine OFFLIFE, with a different illustrator every week picking one news story to depict. Contributors include Jean Jullien, Hattie Stewart, Supermundane, Malika Favre, and Stanley Chow.

The animation and digital agency have gone for a new look

Animation and digital studio Animade have been stripped of their old look, going for a completely new brand that "celebrates the multifaceted creativity that its fifteen-strong collective offers". What do you make of it?

