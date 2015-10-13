Are these the emojis you've been waiting for?

Over the past few years, it seems as though tech-lovers are ditching actual words in favour of emojis. The adorable little illustrations have become hugely popular with iPhone users and social media enthusiasts, with recent additions a few months ago showcasing a more diverse selection.
However, agency Moving Brands still felt some emoji designs were missing. Deciding to take matters into their own hands, they developed a range of emojis that flat white drinking, French bulldog lovin' hipsters will adore. There's even a range of smart devices and Nike trainers.
Whilst these might only tempt the 20-something trend followers, the designs themselves are adorable and so emoji-perfect, we wouldn't be surprised if these designs turn up in the next round of updates. Take a look at their designs below.
Head over to emoji.movingbrands.com, where you can download all 55 emojis.
[via It's Nice That]
