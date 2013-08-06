Topics

Emoticons you can drink from

This adorable set of customizable paper cups takes our favourite emoticons away from the screen and releases them into the wild in physical form.

Let your emotions out with Emoji Paper Cups

Fed up of plain old boring disposable cups? Want something with a little more feeling? Well, lucky for you Hong Kong company Up Mug have designed this adorable set of ‘Emoji Paper Cups’ ['Emoji' being the Japanese word for emoticon].

By tearing off pieces of each customizable cup's paper surface, you can create a different emoticon to suit your mood. With over a hundred different design combinations in different colours, you can play around with the various designs by tearing as you please.

A fun and alternative way to serve people drinks, we think that these paper cups are one of the most playful product designs we've ever come across.

