Emoticons you can drink from

Let your emotions out with Emoji Paper Cups

Fed up of plain old boring disposable cups? Want something with a little more feeling? Well, lucky for you Hong Kong company Up Mug have designed this adorable set of ‘Emoji Paper Cups’ ['Emoji' being the Japanese word for emoticon].

By tearing off pieces of each customizable cup's paper surface, you can create a different emoticon to suit your mood. With over a hundred different design combinations in different colours, you can play around with the various designs by tearing as you please.

A fun and alternative way to serve people drinks, we think that these paper cups are one of the most playful product designs we've ever come across.

