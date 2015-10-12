New book illustrates news stories of 2015

The book curates this year's biggest news stories in illustrative form

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. When it comes to some of the biggest news stories this year, sometimes only a picture can do it justice. Yellow is a project from indie comic zine OFFLIFE, with a different illustrator every week picking one news story to depict.

"Yellow is a celebration of illustration and the people who've made it their own," explains curator and OFFLIFE editor Daniel Humphry. "It features original artwork from 52 of the world's most exciting artists, who for the past year have been illustrating a different news story every week, to show that their medium is more than just pretty pictures."

Including the likes of Jean Jullien, Hattie Stewart, Supermundane, Malika Favre, Stanley Chow, Pete Fowler, Charlotte Mei, Martin Rowson, Chris SimpsonsAstrists and loads more, we can't wait to see the whole thing. Secure your copy over on their Kickstarter.

Jamie Coe illustrates the Baltimore riots

Louise Pomeroy illustrates the dog meat festival

Gavin Strange illustrates the shooting of Michael Brown

Neasdon Control Centre illustrates environmental apathy

Mark Long illustrates #piggate

Paul Blow illustrates the refugee crisis

