Blast your way into indie comics with ImagineFX

Paint the ultimate rebel with this month's ImagineFX, an indie comics special spearheaded by the one and only Tank Girl. Learn how to capture the gun-wielding, straight-talking ozzie with Brett Parson's exclusive cover art workshop.

On top of this, we ask the tough question: Are comic artists getting a rough ride? With an in-depth look at whether the indie comic industry is a lucrative one.

Want to know more? Here's a preview of the new issue:

Also included in issue 128...

We interview the hottest artist in comics today, Fiona Staples to discuss her stella artwork on the critically acclaimed series, Saga and how her career has blossomed over the past ten years.

Veteran comic artist, Ken Lashley opens up his sketchbook to reveal his process. The illustrator has worked on everything from X-Men to Batman and even collaborated with Lucasfilm.

We speak to Punisher MAX artist, Lewis LaRosa to count down his 14 top storytilling tips for comic books, putting you in good stead for mastering the sequential art.

To round up our indie comics extravaganza, Jean-Baptiste Monge shares his thought process for recreating none other than Mike Mignola's Hellboy, in a unique, caricature style.

If this hasn't tickled your tastebuds, we have plenty more digital art news and reviews (as per usual), over 4 hours of pro video tuition and 256 free custom brushes! Get your copy today.