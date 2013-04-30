These 10 brilliant indie zines prove that print's not dead

Forget claims that print design is dead. In reality, talent illustrators are helping print survive with more independently released zines than you can ask for. There are thousands of bold, funny and beautifully designed zines out there.

Here we've chosen a select few of our many, many favourites. However, the very nature of indie zines means that they're often small, local and largely unknown - so if there's a title you feel we've overlooked, please let us know in the comments!

Jeff Job Hunter is a zine for our recessionary times

Coming from a town where more than 250 people applied for a single job at downmarket retailer Poundland, Jack Teagle chose to become an illustrator instead and so created Jeff Job Hunter, a funny and beautifully-depicted tale of Ulyssean proportions.

Ouroboros is a tale of action and adventure with a philosophical bent

Dominated by bold colour and shapes, illustrator Ben Newman’s graphic novel Ouroboros is a tale of action and adventure. Based on the ancient symbol depicting a serpent eating its own tail, the story grapples with the theme of life and rebirth.

Love and Hats tells a love story through exquisite ink drawings

Andy Rementer’s zine Love and Hats is a beautifully illustrated story of a young couple. Delicate ink drawings depict an entangled web of love, doubt and regret across this 24-page tale.

Macro covers a wide range of topics, from death to Game of Thrones

Written by Jack Burston and illustrated by Murray Somerville, Macro Shrub is a six-part zine series that features stories, articles, illustrations, comics and screen printed covers, and flits everywhere from the theme of death to an essay on Game of Thrones.

The New Ghost tells the story of a ghost trying to get a job

Comic illustrator Robert Hunter’s first zine for Nobrow Press was a phenomenal success, selling out on the day of the first release. The New Ghost tells the story of a new recruit to the spirit world and his struggles getting to grips with the job, which proves to be more difficult than he anticipates.

Travelogue meets love story in Neil Slorance's zine

Following his earlier travelogue in Barcelona, comic illustrator Neil Slorance’s latest self-published zine describes his adventures in Berlin. Not just a travel diary, Seven Days in Berlin is also a bittersweet love story depicted with some heart-wrenching imagery.

Kriksciun's style borders on the absurd but is strangely alluring

Jeffry Kriksciun’s latest zine, available in either purple or peach, can either be read as a narrative or each of the 12 pages can be appreciated as a standalone illustration.

Pacolli's zine is titled Nothing Special - but we beg to differ

Well-known Sao Paulo artist Pacolli’s latest zine Nothing Special is a collection of drawings and doodles from different times. She describes it as being about "obsessions, notes to myself, teenage dreams, Alain de Botton and the Ramones".

Offlife wants your illustrations and comic art - get in touch now

Indie comic zine OffLife provides a platform to showcase today's best comic talent to new audiences. Now preparing for its fifth edition, the publication is on the hunt for new and exciting illustrators to take part.

Gritty war story 'Obsolete' is anything but

Danish comic book artist Mikkel Sommer tells a gritty tale of how two soldiers struggle to deal with the nightmares of their war experiences through alcohol, drugs and nihilistic hedonism. Beautifully illustrated, the 24-page zine is a story of hopeful re-awakening.

