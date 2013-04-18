Topics

Indie comic zine wants to publish your work

Now on its fourth issue, indie comic zine OFFLife has proved extremely popular. They want you to get involved with their next issue.

OFFLife provides a platform to up-and-coming illustrators, artists and writers

Recently featured in our comic art resources, OFFLife is an indie comic zine we're huge fans of. The UK's only street press comic magazine, gathers comic stories from today’s best indie talent, compiling them in a bi-monthly magazine. What's more, it's free to enjoy in both physical and virtual format.

Providing a platform for up-and-coming talent while opening comics to a whole new audience, OFFLife is the kind of thing that keeps the industry going. We all know about the antics of Batman and the senses of Spidey but the ability to showcase new illustrators in such a way is a refreshing and inventive idea.

The zine is currently accepting entries for its fifth issue and welcome all talents to bring their comics to the table. You can also read all the back issues and gain some comic inspiration on the OFFLife website.

Want to get involved? Find more information at OFFLife.

