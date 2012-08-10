WATCH THIS! Water Light Graffiti. It's a thing - a thing you'll love!

As some of you may already know, here at Creative Bloq we love a bit of street art; whether it be murials, stencils, scultpures or Slinkachu's small people. What we never expected to see was the water graffiti. That's right, graffiti fonts created using a simple squirt of water and some nifty LEDs with beautiful results.

Manager of artlab Jason Cook hard at work

The project was created and crafted by the team at Digitalarti at the ArtLab studio. The 'Water Light Graffiti' surface is made out of thousands of LEDs illuminated by the contact of water. You can use anything from a paintbrush, a water atomizer, your fingers or anything damp to sketch a brightness message or complete a drawing.

Jordan of ArtLab in the process of testing the LEDs

The team at French based agency Digitalarti describe the Water Light Graffiti wall as: "an ephemeral message in the urban space without deterioration. A wall to communicate and share magically within the city." That's what we love about street art here at Creative Bloq; it's designed to highlight the beauty of a city and to bring its citizens together in a unique and creative way.

Project leader Antonin gets to grip with the distribution panel

The Water Light Graffiti is a project of Antonin Fourneau, who has a wide range of talent on show through his portfolio. It was engineered by Jordan McRae with the design structure crafted by Guillaume Stagnaro. The graffiti in the video was performed by Collectif Painthouse, with the assistant team of Clement Ducerf and of course, all the ArtLab volunteers.

To see more behind-the-scenes photos, head to the Digitalarti Facebook page. There, you can also check out photos from the launch night with some of the water graffiti created!

Have you seen any awesome street art? Would you like to see a water graffiti wall in your city? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below!