Win a MacBook Air with BaseKit and .net!

Design a one-page portfolio site using the new beta version of BaseKit

Don't miss your chance to win this awesome prize!

Impress our panel of experts with your badass BaseKit skills and you could win a MacBook Air and get your work featured in a future issue of .net magazine.

There are no special design criteria for this contest: just show us creativity, good design and good use of the website building tool BaseKit.

Your portfolio can be a single page, or as many pages as you like. The competition is open to all nationalities.

Sign-up takes just a second: head over to the BaseKit competition page and enter your email address to receive a free login to the beta version.

Your site will stay live for the duration of the competition, after which you can keep it live for as little as £4 per month.

