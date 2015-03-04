The art book that gives artists a piece of the pie

INSPIRED has a limited print run of 1,000 – get your order in, quick

Art books need to be exciting, inspiring and unique. With plenty of glossy, image-led publications on the market, it's a tough task to get your release noticed, so ThinkGeek creative director Jon Schindehette decided to do things a little differently.

The INSPIRED art book is a juried collection of original art work from over 30 artists around the world. It features selected works from the inspired by ArtOrder challenge, as well as short essays by the artists concerning their inspirations, and a mini-artists gallery.

Sam Guay's watercolours The Eight Arrows appears in the book

"What makes this one special is on the other side of the purchase," Jon explains. "Unlike more juried art books, where the artists trade their skills and creativity for exposure, or a chance to win some prizes – we'll all share the profits of the book. This means that each artist gets a piece of the pie if the book does well."

Julian Hayduk is one of the artists who'll benefit from the sales of INSPIRED

Originally planned as a Kickstarter venture, Jon will now be self-releasing the INSPIRED publication. With jury members including IMC founder Rebecca Guay and Orbit Books' creative director Lauren Panepinto, the book is set to be released on 15 March.

You can pre-order the INSPIRED art book now, with the digital book delivered within 24 hours of the sale.

