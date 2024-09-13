Fans react to the Annapurna Interactive implosion, and it's not pretty

What remains of Annapurna?

Indie game fans have been taken aback by events at Annapurna Interactive, as the entire game division's staff resigned en masse after failing to agree to terms with owner Megan Ellison. It marks a turning point for the innovative game publisher see as a bastion of 'arthouse' design in the games industry, and it has rocked many fans.

Megan Ellison, founder of Annapurna Pictures, created the game division with the aim of crafting contemporary, thoughtful and inventive video games. The aim was to put artists first and develop the aesthetic and language of video games in new, interesting ways. In recent years Annapurna Interactive has published some of the best indie gaming, challenging titles, such as Kentucky Route Zero, What Remains of Edith Finch, Outer Wilds and cat-adventure Stray.

