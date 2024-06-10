If you hate Dragon Age: The Veilguard's art direction, then you're wrong

News
By
last updated

Change can be a good thing.

The highly anticipated Dragon Age: The Veilguard was revealed at the weekend, during Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase, and of course 'fans' are hating on the new art direction. The game is the latest in the long-running role-play series from genre stalwarts BioWare, and its new colourful, snappy design and presentation has some fans slapping their keyboards in disgust.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ian Dean
Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creativebloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and leading video game title Official PlayStation Magazine. In his early career he wrote for music and film magazines including Uncut and SFX. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on AI, digital art and video game art and tech, and more to Creative Bloq, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5. He's also a keen Cricut user and laser cutter fan, and is currently crafting on Glowforge and xTools M1.