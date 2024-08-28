The Atari 7800+ is a remake of the only retro console I never owned, so of course I want it

Atari is bringing back its 1980s futurism design.

Atari 7800+ revealed; new retro console in a box
(Image credit: Atari / Plaion)

Atari has announced a new console, the Atari 7800+, and I couldn't be happier to finally get my hands on this retro games console decades after the original launched.

I've owned every Atari console in my time but the one that slipped by was the Atari 7800. Released in 1986 I was too busy with coding Space Invaders on my ZX Spectrum to notice Atari's little wonder machine, but now I can finally own one with the newly announced Atari 7800+.

