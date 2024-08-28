The Atari 7800+ is a remake of the only retro console I never owned, so of course I want it

Atari has announced a new console, the Atari 7800+, and I couldn't be happier to finally get my hands on this retro games console decades after the original launched.

I've owned every Atari console in my time but the one that slipped by was the Atari 7800. Released in 1986 I was too busy with coding Space Invaders on my ZX Spectrum to notice Atari's little wonder machine, but now I can finally own one with the newly announced Atari 7800+.

This is a revised version of the classic retro console and follows on from the excellent Atari 2600+, which was released last year. Like that console, the Atari 7800+ is a full size replica that plays all your old Atari 2600 and 7800 carts as well as new games and collections being released at launch.

This approach is a great way to play old games, which is why the Atari 2600+ reviewed well and sits highly in our best retro game consoles guide.

The new games continue Atari's legacy for wonderful box art and packaging. (Image credit: Atari)

The new Atari 7800+ will come with the same modern gaming features as the Atari 2600+, so that means you can hook it up to a TV via HDMI, play games in their original 4:3 ratio or in a new adapted widescreen mode and I expect the same save and replay options will be on offer.

The unique CX 78+ wireless gamepad will come with the console, and I'm pleased the machine overall is a one-to-one remake, complete with 1980s design choices, such as the brushed metal strip and angular edges, which perfectly represent the mid-80s love of futurism and technological optimism.

Six 7800+ games will be released at launch this November: Asteroids Deluxe, Berzerk, Bounty Bob Strikes Back, Bentley Bear’s Crystal Quest, Frenzy and Space Duel. Atari is also launching four new Atari 2600+ games that are compatible with the Atari 7800+, these are Caverns Of Mars, RealSports Collection, Epyx Games and M-Network Collection.

The Atari 7800+ is available for preorder now, priced $129.99. While the older Atari 2600+ and recent Atari 400 Mini are still on sale.