We've seen retro games consoles come in some intriguing formats, but how about an e-reader? The independent manufacturer and creative developer Singular 9 is preparing to launch a crowdfunding campaign for a novel hybrid device that combines aspects of video game console and an e-ink device.

Ink Console takes inspiration from choose-your-own-adventure books and retro text-based video games. It lets you play as you read, turning reading into a dynamic and interactive adventure. And the aim is to encourage people to develop their own gamebooks too.

A games console in an e-reader, Ink Console is being launched as a crowdfunding project (Image credit: Singular 9)

The console is slim and has a 7.5in 800 x 480 resolution e-ink screen. Gamebooks will prompt readers to make choices that shape their journey in the games. The OS features an inventory system where players can view and manage items collected during their journey to use when challenges arise. There's also a health status system, adding an extra layer of strategy.

Singular 9 says the project will be made open source, and an easy-to-use development kit will be provided to allow anyone to write and program their own adventures with no need for coding knowledge. Named 'You Create', the kit is intended for writers and artists are much as game designers.

Dana, the founder of the company, says the inspiration came from a desire to bring the magic of retro text adventures, like the 1980s classic Zork I, to a new audience. Dana is developing a range of concept Gamebooks, from sci-fi narratives to fantasy epics. New gamebooks can be added with the built-in SD card reader.

Gamebooks can be added via SD Card (Image credit: Singular 9)

The device has a dual-core ESP32 microprocessor with 4MB flash memory, 8MB PSRAM, and 520KB SRAM. It supports Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 4.2, and LE and has expandable storage for games via an SD card slot. For input, there's an analogue joystick for navigation and gameplay, plus a potentiometer for fine control adjustments and there's 2-channel stereo output, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a built-in mono speaker.

It's always a delight to see novel console ideas. This reminds me of the Playdate that we wrote about a few years ago. For me, it sparks nostalgia on two fronts: from both gaming and literature, while the easy development of bespoke adventures adds a new twist with a lot of potential. I'll be interested to see how much it appeals to younger audiences.

Ink Console will launch on the crowdfunding platform Crowd Supply on 1 March. You can learn more at the Ink Console website.

See below for pricing on our pick of the best retro game consoles. And if you want to make your own games, check our guides to the best laptops for game development and the best game development software.