Hybrid e-reader game console design puts a delightful twist on a retro format

News
By
published

Choose your own adventure – and make your own game.

Singular 9 Ink Console e-reader game console hybrid
(Image credit: Singular 9)

We've seen retro games consoles come in some intriguing formats, but how about an e-reader? The independent manufacturer and creative developer Singular 9 is preparing to launch a crowdfunding campaign for a novel hybrid device that combines aspects of video game console and an e-ink device.

Ink Console takes inspiration from choose-your-own-adventure books and retro text-based video games. It lets you play as you read, turning reading into a dynamic and interactive adventure. And the aim is to encourage people to develop their own gamebooks too.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1