Black Friday is almost here, but many retailers don't seem to care that there's still over a week until the official date, and have already kickstarted major Black Friday sales. The latest retailer to launch Black Friday gaming deals is Microsoft, with its Black Friday Xbox promotion. It's offering up to 55% off select Xbox games, next-gen console deals, and free engravings on Design Lab controllers.

The best Xbox Black Friday deal so far (at least we think so) is $50 off the Xbox Series X model, now only $449.99 down from $499.99 directly from Microsoft as well las other retailers like Amazon, Target, and GameStop.

According to Microsoft, the Xbox Series S will also be getting the same $50 price cut starting tomorrow (Nov 21) up until December 2 – so keep an eye out for deals popping up on some of the best games consoles as we near Black Friday.

The best Xbox Black Friday deal today

Xbox Series X console 1TB

Was: $499.99

Now: $449

Save: $50 Overview: The Xbox Series X is the flagship console from Microsoft that has proved itself to be a powerful games console with impressive hardware - plus a huge catalogue of games readily available to play or stream through Xbox Game Pass. Key specs: CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz | GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz | Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus | Internal Storage: 1TB Custom NVME SSD | External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD | Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive Release date: November 2020 Price history: When the Xbox Series X first came out, it retailed at $499/£449 and this price hasn't budged at all since, making this Black Friday deal a bargain. Price check: $448 at Amazon | $449 at Target Review Consensus: We gave the Xbox Series X a glowing 4.5-star review when we tested it back in 2022 and found that even 2 years after release, it remained a powerful games console (and PS5 rival) with Game Pass as its secret weapon offering exceptional value. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Xbox Series X in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.