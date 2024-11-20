The Xbox Series X gets a rare price cut with $50 off
Save some serious cash on consoles, games, controllers, and Microsoft merch too.
Black Friday is almost here, but many retailers don't seem to care that there's still over a week until the official date, and have already kickstarted major Black Friday sales. The latest retailer to launch Black Friday gaming deals is Microsoft, with its Black Friday Xbox promotion. It's offering up to 55% off select Xbox games, next-gen console deals, and free engravings on Design Lab controllers.
The best Xbox Black Friday deal so far (at least we think so) is $50 off the Xbox Series X model, now only $449.99 down from $499.99 directly from Microsoft as well las other retailers like Amazon, Target, and GameStop.
According to Microsoft, the Xbox Series S will also be getting the same $50 price cut starting tomorrow (Nov 21) up until December 2 – so keep an eye out for deals popping up on some of the best games consoles as we near Black Friday.
The best Xbox Black Friday deal today
Xbox Series X console 1TB
Was: $499.99
Now: $449
Save: $50
Overview: The Xbox Series X is the flagship console from Microsoft that has proved itself to be a powerful games console with impressive hardware - plus a huge catalogue of games readily available to play or stream through Xbox Game Pass.
Key specs: CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz | GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz | Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus | Internal Storage: 1TB Custom NVME SSD | External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD | Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive
Release date: November 2020
Price history: When the Xbox Series X first came out, it retailed at $499/£449 and this price hasn't budged at all since, making this Black Friday deal a bargain.
Price check: $448 at Amazon | $449 at Target
Review Consensus: We gave the Xbox Series X a glowing 4.5-star review when we tested it back in 2022 and found that even 2 years after release, it remained a powerful games console (and PS5 rival) with Game Pass as its secret weapon offering exceptional value.
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Xbox Series X in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.
Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer and has the fun job of finding you the very best prices and deals on creative tech. Beth kicked off her journalistic career writing for Digital Camera World, and has since earned bylines on TechRadar too. With a Masters degree in Photography, Beth loves getting to tinker with new cameras, especially camera phones, as the resident Samsung fan on the team. Her background working as a tester for CeX let her play around with all kinds of weird and wonderful products, including robots, and she’s recently gotten into 3D printing too. Outside of CB, you’ll find her gaming on her PS5, photographing local shows under the alias Bethshootsbands, and making TikToks of her dog, Tilly.
