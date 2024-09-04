"Rogue Trooper is making me SWEAT", says Duncan Jones of his first Unreal Engine 5 movie

News
By
published

The 2000AD animated movie is proving to be epic in more ways that one.

We were excited to report early in the year that Rebellion and Duncan Jones' 2000AD-inspired Rogue Trooper movie is finally becoming a reality, with principle photography complete. But it seems the animated Unreal Engine 5 feature is causing its director some worry as he works to bring the war torn world of Nu-Earth and Rogue's quest for revenge to life.

Comments on X suggest Duncan is finding animation in Unreal Engine to be a whole extra level of stress on top of regular directing. As a fan for whom 2000AD was part of my childhood, I have to say my thoughts are with him.

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

