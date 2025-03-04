Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is a surprise favourite to win big at the BAFTA Game Awards 2025

By
published

The overlooked Xbox game has 11 nominations, ten more than Black Myth: Wukong.

Senua’s Saga Hellblade II; a woman has hands wrapped around her face
(Image credit: Xbox)

The BAFTA Game Awards 2025 nominations are out, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is leading the pack. One of the most visually impressive games I've played, Ninja Theory's cinematic Xbox release felt overlooked on release last year, but with 11 nominations, including Best Animation and Artistic Achievement, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II could win big when the winners are announced on Tuesday 8 April 2025.

You can discover why this game has been nominated in so many categories by reading our Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II review and our deep dive into how the game was made, when I spoke with the studio's VFX director Mark Slater-Tunstill and environment art director Dan Attwell.

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

