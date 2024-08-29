How Maxon's tools were used in some of the summer's biggest blockbusters

News
By
published

Teams working on Inside Out 2, Godzilla x Kong and more used Maxon’s visual effects, 3D animation and rendering tools.

VFX in Inside Out 2
(Image credit: Maxon)

The summer's biggest blockbusters have featured some stunning visual effects. And Maxon's tools were used to create some of those visuals. Teams working on films including Inside Out 2, Godzilla x Kong, Monkey Man, The Garfield Movie, The Watchers, and Sasquatch Sunset used Maxon tools such as ZBrush and Redshift to craft visuals.

To lean more, see our piece on everything you need to know about Zbrush and our Maxon Cinema 4D review. In the meantime, here's how the tools were used on this summer's hits.

Image 1 of 3
Screenshot of VFX in Maxon
(Image credit: Maxon)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles