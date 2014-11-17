Vibrant new illustrative work shines at exhibition

To mark the signing of Outline Artists' latest new talent – Peepshow co-founder Lucy Vigrass and Parisian illustrator Virginie Morgand – the illustration agency is taking over the walls of London's Exposure Gallery with a stunning new exhibition from 12-28 November.

As well as shining a light on the vibrant illustrative work of Vigrass and Morgand, the exhibition will also showcase brand new, limited-edition prints and recent commercial work from Outline Artists' entire roster of international image-making talent, including Kristjana S Williams (with intricate new map pieces, as pictured here), Hvass & Hannibal, Rob Bailey and Edward Carvalho-Monaghan.

Kicking off with a private viewing on 12 November, the exhibition is open to the public from 13 November at the Exposure Gallery, Monday-Friday 9:30am-6:00pm.