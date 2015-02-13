OFFF 2015 comes of age in new teaser film

Barcelona-based creative conference OFFF has launched a teaser to this year's festival campaign. Produced, for the fifth year running, by the talented students at Spanish design and visual arts institution Atelier, 2015's campaign celebrates OFFF's coming of age.

This year, the three-day design fiesta turns 15 – and the organisers promise anything but creative conformity in Barcelona this May.

The teaser, which drops today, has a rebellious flavour and offers a hint of what to expect for the full OFFF 2015 campaign. Here's what they say...

"Fifteen isn't just an odd number, nor a year, nor a bunch of candles we're blowing this May. Fifteen is this gigantic era of your life, your first acne, your first lover, your first turn on, your first rebellious experience. Atelier school is giving you the slightest idea of our 15th Anniversary in this master teaser. So, will you join the rebelliousness when we turn 15 this May?"

OFFF 2015 boasts a rich diversity of design talent ready to take to the stage. Speakers include James White, GMUNK, Stefan Sagmeister, Chuck Anderson, Jon Burgerman, AKQA, Mirko Borsche, Vasava, WeAreSeventeen, Vallee Duhamel – the list goes on – and you can guarantee a packed audience of talented creatives to grab a beer with during the breaks.

Computer Arts will be there! Come say hi if you're around – grab your OFFF 2015 ticket here.