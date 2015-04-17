Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens promotional art emerges

Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens is set to be released soon and the internet couldn't be more excited. Indeed, elation has reached unparalleled heights as a new teaser trailer has just been unveiled.

Elsewhere, fans are debating hotly the legitimacy of several new pieces of art that are believed to be promotional pieces for The Force Awakens.

Kylo Ren and Imperial Stormtroopers

The art first came to light on Tim Veekhoven's Twitter feed and the 'find' was reported by indirevolver. When a Twitter follower asked how he came by the art, Veekhoven says enigmatically that he found them on Facebook.

Do you think the art is genuine promotional material from the new movie?

Words: Martin Cooper

