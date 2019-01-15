Topics

16 UX/UI Instagram accounts you must follow

Follow these UX and UI professionals for ideas, debate and inspiration to help you step up your game.

Opening image: From Interaction Design Foundation

With hundreds of millions of monthly active users, Instagram is a fantastic visual platform for designers. The Facebook-owned social network lets you share the world around you from your smartphone, and gives you insights into what others are up to on its feed.

To help you find the best UX and UI design resources on Instagram, we've compiled a list of some of the most useful, interesting and forward-thinking creatives on the platform. Follow these web designers and get daily inspiration for your own projects – or for more creative feeds, take a look at our roundup of the best Instagram designers.

01. @twohabitsdesign

DevCarrot by @outcrowdstudio — Landing page concept. These guys love playing with 3D objects lately. Take a look at this fun page / Daily inspiration, follow us and get inspired. #dailydesign #websites #webdesign #webdesigner #graphicdesign #designs #websitedesign #ui #uiux #uidesign #uxdesign #userinterface #userexperience #interface #visualdesign #landingpage #designconcept #creativedesign #illustrations #animations #conceptdesign #inspiration #dribbble #behance #дизайнеры #креатив TwoHabits

A photo posted by @twohabitsdesign on Jan 5, 2019 at 3:31am PST

A daily showcase of best practice in UI and UX design, as curated by frontend developer Ilya Fedotov. There's inspiration from all over the world to be found here.

02. @iamnotmypixels

A post shared by Yael Levey • London 🇬🇧 (@iamnotmypixels)

A photo posted by on on Jan 22, 2018 at 6:43am PST

Yael Levy is the UX expert behind I am not my pixels. On this Instagram account, she regularly shares plenty of great UX advice and insights. For more in-depth discussions, check out her website.

03. @ux_ui_wireframes

@honeys.designs looking good! What pens are you using? . . Follow us @ux_ui_wireframes . . . . . . #axure #wireframe #uxdesign #wireframes #ui #usertesting #ui #wire #wip #ux #uxdesigner #userexperience #apple #adobe #prototype #paper #pencil #lowfiwireframe #journey #flow #design #digital #designingforclients #scamp #sitemap #mock #mobile #applewatch #wearable #android ux_ui_wireframes

A photo posted by A post shared by @ on on Dec 6, 2018 at 12:52am PST

With over 40k followers, UX/UI Wireframes collects together all the best wireframe posts from around Instagram. Get inspired by web designers all over the world with this excellent account, and pick up some tips of designing effective interface wireframes of your own.

04. @dailywebdesign

Follow @dailywebdesign for more! Design by: @dogstudio_be _ Check our story for more webdesign Inspiration! _ Join us with a follow and use #dailywebdesign to inspire others! _ #design #graphicdesign #webdesign #interface #userinterface #developer #webdevelopment #html #java #programming #coder #dribbble #behance #graphics #code #UI #UX #uiux #freelancer #inspiration #php #css #programmer #webdesigner #designer #appdesign #web #apps Daily Web Design (UI/UX)

A photo posted by @dailywebdesign on Jan 14, 2019 at 7:57am PST

This Instagram feed has a much broader remit, but it's still worth a follow if it's interface inspiration you're after. The team share a new UI design each day, so there's a constant stream of new ideas coming your way.

05. @cadabrachallenge

Do you tend to use translators daily? So, do we! Voice control helps to do it faster and in a more convenient way, 🎙so today's challenge displays various designs of the translation app interface 📱 What do you think about the app UI and UX by @sotskaya_karina? Cadabra Studio

A photo posted by @cadabrachallenge on Dec 17, 2018 at 1:22am PST

Twice a week, app design agency Cadabra sets a design challenge. This Instagram account shows what its designers can achieve in an hour, as well as inviting followers to join in. The results are pretty impressive. Sometimes, the challenges focus on illustration, but there are plenty of great interface design examples here too.

06. @agenceme

Hello 👋 Another really fun project made with our team. Planilog asked us to create a strong and unique identity. We'll share more things next week. AgenceMe

A photo posted by @agenceme on Jan 10, 2019 at 11:06pm PST

AgenceMe is a product design agency with offices in San Francisco and Paris. Its Instagram feed is full of great UX/UI inspiration, with lots of clean and minimal interfaces peppered with gorgeous photography.

07. @humble_ux

HomePage wireframe from @alexandraglam For more follow @humble_ux - #wireframes #dribbble #ux #design #webdesign #graphic #uidesign #userinterface #minimal #inspiration #interface #appdesign #digital #app #creative #webdesigner #userexperience #uxdesign #designinspiration #dailyinspiration #uitrends #uxdesignmastery HumbleUX

A photo posted by @humble_ux on Nov 3, 2018 at 1:47pm PDT

HumbleUX offers a curated collection of the best UX and UI wireframes. It also occasionally shares pictures of lust-worthy work setups, to make you feel bad about your messy desk (speaking of which, check out these super-cool design offices).

08. @uitrends

😍 DonLurg Donuts by @drawingartmk⠀ ⠀ Follow us ➡️@uitrends for daily UI UX inspiration ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #uitrends #design #inspiration #product #creativity #mobile #appdesign #website #iphone #www #interface #digital #designinspiration #ios #webdesigner #ui #ux #uiux #dribbble #behance #app #awwwards #uiinspire #uidesign #Inspire⠀ UI UX Digital Inspiration

A photo posted by @uitrends on Jan 7, 2019 at 7:46am PST

Get daily design inspiration on this Instagram feed, which features UIs from designers across the world. It's great to see a range of different styles and approaches. This feed has picked up over 100k followers, and there is a strict 'no negativity' rule that we fully approve of. 

09. @uxjurgen

explore. make a mess. think. write just enough copy in your sketches. it's ok if only you can read the rough drafts. ​​#ux #sketching #uidesign #uidesigner #uxdesigners #dribble #uxdesigner #uiux #concepting #designthinking #userexperiencedesign #interactiondesign #wireframes #uxdesign #sketch #prototype #digital #design #designer #mobiledesign #userexperience #userinterface Jürgen Leckie

A photo posted by @uxjurgen on Oct 5, 2018 at 2:40am PDT

Freelance UX designer Jürgen Leckie's Instagram feed is dedicated to showcasing his work. Take a look to see behind-the-scenes snapshots from projects and moments in time in his design process.

10. @nick_buturishvili

fitnesses app statistics Nick Buturishvili

A photo posted by @nick_buturishvili on Jun 18, 2018 at 2:32am PDT

Beautiful micro-animations and clean UI work have earned freelance product designer Nick Buturishvili plenty of Instagram followers.

11. @uxdesignmastery

Campaign site in Invisionapp's Freehand by @winning_calvin . _ . Tell us if you have ever used Invisionapp Freehand in the comments. _ . Comment, like and save. - For more follow @uxdesignmastery - Go to bio link to learn how to get started in UX. - #wireframes #invisonapp #ux #design #webdesign #graphic #uidesign #userinterface #minimal #inspiration #interface #appdesign #digital #app #creative #webdesigner #userexperience #uxdesign #designinspiration #dailyinspiration #uitrends #uxdesignmastery UX Design Mastery

A photo posted by @uxdesignmastery on Nov 4, 2018 at 4:03am PST

UX Design Mastery's feed shares UX ideas and tips, as well as interface design inspiration from leading designers and agencies. There's plenty to learn here.

12. @gifux

Design by #dribbble user /maksym_chervynski #design#ux#ui#uiux#uxdesign#uidesign#product UXUI Gifs

A photo posted by @gifux on Jan 10, 2019 at 10:30am PST

UI animations are big news. This Instagram feed is dedicated to celebrating things that move, and regularly shares animated GIFs from designers. After some motion inspiration? Take a look at this post on amazing CSS animations and how to recreate them.

13. @uxpuzzles

Do you agree? UX and Product designer

A photo posted by @uxpuzzles on Jul 22, 2018 at 10:23pm PDT

This Instagram account collects together pictures of UX fails (and some successes), plus quotes from leading web professionals and cartoons about design. Some of it is a bit flurry, but there are things to be learned here – and who doesn't love a good UX fail? 

14. @interaction_design_foundation

7 Key UX Topics that Every Manager Should Understand⠀ ⠀ The new entrant into UX in an established business often has a tough time of things. People understand what UX stands for (some of the time at least), they may even have an idea of why it is important but they often have no real understanding of what is required to achieve a good UX.⠀ ⠀ This lack of understanding and particularly from management; leads to conflict with the UX team. ⠀ ⠀ This can be avoided, or at least made less painful, if all managers were to understand these 7 critical UX ideas - check the link in bio. ⠀ ⠀ #design ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #designer #graphicdesign #graphicdesigner #designers #webdesign⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #ui #designlife #designing #ux #webdesigner #uidesign #userexperience #userinterface #uiux #onlinelearning #interactiondesign #webdesigners #uxui #designstudent #userinterfacedesign #userexperiencedesign #designeducation #uxdesigners #uxdesigning #uxresearch #onlinecourses #uxinspiration #uxuidesign #uxprocess Interaction Design Foundation

A photo posted by @interaction_design_foundation on Jan 10, 2019 at 9:04am PST

Follow this account for plenty of UX insights and quotes, linking to a bank of educational UX articles on the Interaction Design Foundation website.

15. @uxmemo

Seth Godin has it right. You need to fail at the right scale so that you can survive long enough to apply your learning's and succeed. Fail early, often and small. You can here his thoughts in many of his posts and events and books, or head over to @thefuturishere podcast with @thechrisdo to here how creators tackle this issue with him. ----- #designthinking #designstrategy #customerexperience #servicedesign #ux user experience #design #branding #entrepreneur #agency #creatives #creativedirection #web #productdesign Jessica Robbins

A photo posted by @uxmemo on Nov 29, 2018 at 12:12pm PST

Jessica Robbins – the woman behind this account – is a creative and UX director. In it, she shares the Post-It note insights she learns in her day job. This feed is packed with lo-fi but thought-provoking quotes on design.

16. @wireflow

UX tools from @ux_store are essential for every UI/UX designer. Be sure to check them out @ux_store (or link in bio) . . from @creative.is.my.middle.name - Wireframes from @strategyforge Comment, like and save. - For more follow @humble_ux - #wireframes #dribbble #ux #design #webdesign #graphic #uidesign #userinterface #minimal #inspiration #interface #appdesign #digital #app #creative #webdesigner #userexperience #uxdesign #designinspiration #dailyinspiration #uitrends Credit to: @humble_ux Create beautiful flow charts

A photo posted by @wireflow on Jan 8, 2019 at 10:27am PST

Wireflow is a free online wireframe tool. Its Instagram account is dedicated to curating and sharing beautiful low-fidelity wireframes, sketches and flows.

