16 UX/UI Instagram accounts you must follow

With hundreds of millions of monthly active users, Instagram is a fantastic visual platform for designers. The Facebook-owned social network lets you share the world around you from your smartphone, and gives you insights into what others are up to on its feed.

To help you find the best UX and UI design resources on Instagram, we've compiled a list of some of the most useful, interesting and forward-thinking creatives on the platform. Follow these web designers and get daily inspiration for your own projects – or for more creative feeds, take a look at our roundup of the best Instagram designers.

A daily showcase of best practice in UI and UX design, as curated by frontend developer Ilya Fedotov. There's inspiration from all over the world to be found here.

Yael Levy is the UX expert behind I am not my pixels. On this Instagram account, she regularly shares plenty of great UX advice and insights. For more in-depth discussions, check out her website.

With over 40k followers, UX/UI Wireframes collects together all the best wireframe posts from around Instagram. Get inspired by web designers all over the world with this excellent account, and pick up some tips of designing effective interface wireframes of your own.

This Instagram feed has a much broader remit, but it's still worth a follow if it's interface inspiration you're after. The team share a new UI design each day, so there's a constant stream of new ideas coming your way.

Twice a week, app design agency Cadabra sets a design challenge. This Instagram account shows what its designers can achieve in an hour, as well as inviting followers to join in. The results are pretty impressive. Sometimes, the challenges focus on illustration, but there are plenty of great interface design examples here too.

AgenceMe is a product design agency with offices in San Francisco and Paris. Its Instagram feed is full of great UX/UI inspiration, with lots of clean and minimal interfaces peppered with gorgeous photography.

HumbleUX offers a curated collection of the best UX and UI wireframes. It also occasionally shares pictures of lust-worthy work setups, to make you feel bad about your messy desk (speaking of which, check out these super-cool design offices).

Get daily design inspiration on this Instagram feed, which features UIs from designers across the world. It's great to see a range of different styles and approaches. This feed has picked up over 100k followers, and there is a strict 'no negativity' rule that we fully approve of.

Freelance UX designer Jürgen Leckie's Instagram feed is dedicated to showcasing his work. Take a look to see behind-the-scenes snapshots from projects and moments in time in his design process.

Beautiful micro-animations and clean UI work have earned freelance product designer Nick Buturishvili plenty of Instagram followers.

UX Design Mastery's feed shares UX ideas and tips, as well as interface design inspiration from leading designers and agencies. There's plenty to learn here.

UI animations are big news. This Instagram feed is dedicated to celebrating things that move, and regularly shares animated GIFs from designers. After some motion inspiration? Take a look at this post on amazing CSS animations and how to recreate them.

This Instagram account collects together pictures of UX fails (and some successes), plus quotes from leading web professionals and cartoons about design. Some of it is a bit flurry, but there are things to be learned here – and who doesn't love a good UX fail?

Follow this account for plenty of UX insights and quotes, linking to a bank of educational UX articles on the Interaction Design Foundation website.

Jessica Robbins – the woman behind this account – is a creative and UX director. In it, she shares the Post-It note insights she learns in her day job. This feed is packed with lo-fi but thought-provoking quotes on design.

Wireflow is a free online wireframe tool. Its Instagram account is dedicated to curating and sharing beautiful low-fidelity wireframes, sketches and flows.

