Download resources for ImagineFX 253

Nail your character art in issue 253 of ImagineFX magazine

To download the accompanying files for ImagineFX issue 253, head to this link and click download. If you've missed this issue or other editions of ImagineFX, start a subscription. As an added bonus, not only do you save money on a subscription, but you'll get digital access to our back catalogue too!

Next, click in the URL address line to select all of the link, and press Return to start the download.

If you have any problems downloading this content, please email: rob.redman@futurenet.com.