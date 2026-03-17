Jump To:

Dearest Gentle Reader – these elegant Bridgerton gifts aren't to be missed

Deals
By published

There's plenty to spend your pin money on.

Bridgerton collection
(Image credit: Future / Bridgerton / Edited with Gemini)
Jump To:

It's been almost a month since we were graced with Bridgerton Season 4 part 2, and if you haven't binged through this Netflix show yet, then what's your excuse? I'll keep this spoiler-free just in case, but know the entire ton is judging you.

My fellow UK Bridgerton fans will know that merchandise for the hit series has been pretty hard to get, with Asda stores selling out its Mother's Day collection across the country, and Primark's collab isn't the easiest to track down either. The good news? Amazon has some great alternatives (with Prime next-day delivery), and some are even part of the Spring sale too.

UK deals

US deals

Bridgerton fans: Try my wordsearch below

Image 1 of 2
Bridgerton Collection
(Image credit: Future / Edited with Gemini)

How did you get on? Let me know in the comments below.