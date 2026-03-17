It's been almost a month since we were graced with Bridgerton Season 4 part 2, and if you haven't binged through this Netflix show yet, then what's your excuse? I'll keep this spoiler-free just in case, but know the entire ton is judging you.

My fellow UK Bridgerton fans will know that merchandise for the hit series has been pretty hard to get, with Asda stores selling out its Mother's Day collection across the country, and Primark's collab isn't the easiest to track down either. The good news? Amazon has some great alternatives (with Prime next-day delivery), and some are even part of the Spring sale too.

You should definitely check out CASETiFY's Bridgerton collection for your tech accessories if you haven't already (I've got a case on the way for my S26 Ultra). I've also rounded up some Bridgerton-inspired merch for US readers below (you're most welcome), so there's no need for FOMO. Spend your pin money wisely.

UK deals

US deals

Bridgerton fans: Try my wordsearch below

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Edited with Gemini) (Image credit: Future / Edited with Gemini)

How did you get on? Let me know in the comments below.