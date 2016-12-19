6 hot illustration trends of 2016

When it comes to illustration, everyone has their own personal style. And across your career, developing that style and making it more representative of your own ‘inner voice’ should of course be your main priority, rather than slavishly following trends.
But that said, it’s still fascinating to see what’s happening in the wider world of illustration, and what kind of work is actually getting commissioned. So in this post, we round up 6 hot trends in illustration we’ve noticed spring up over the last 12 months.
If there’s a trend you think we’ve missed, though, please let us know in the comments below!
01. VR
2016 has truly been the year of VR, and even illustrators have got in on the game, with the likes of sketching on a wall and then hopping straight into a HTC Vive headset to recreate the same live illustration (see the results in ). We also saw Christoph Nieman transformed his cover illustration for The New Yorker magazine into a , while new software such as for the Oculus Rift provided a way for digital illustrators everywhere to conjure up new worlds by drawing and painting in mid-air.
02. Abstract
In many ways, the world of 2016 felt a little darker and disjointed, and this was reflected in a clear trend towards abstraction, subtraction and the surreal in the cutting edge corners of the illustration world. Examples of the trend can be seen in the weirdly disjointed and freeform work of (above); the blocky, lopsided cartoon characters of ; the ink and watercolour-based soft forms of , and the beautifully trashy abstractions of .
03. Lo-fi
Another way to view abstraction is to take a deliberately lo-fi approach to your illustration. And we’ve seen a fair bit of that about this year, from , published by Breakdown Press (above) to Paula Bulling’s gloriously childlike colour-pencil drawings for , the moody monoprints of and Marcus Oakley’s .
04. Political
2016 has been a year dominated by political upheaval, and illustrators have responded in full voice. Mark Leibovich’s illustration for the New York Times Magazine feature "?" was among those getting the most attention (you can read more about how that was put together ).
But there were countless others, with Bob Staake’s for The New Yorker following Trump’s victory; an from a range of top illustrators, for The Guardian, and Oliver Kugler’s heartbreaking leading the way.
05. Collage
Inventive and eye-catching collages seem to be proving an increasingly popular way for illustrators to raise attention for themselves on Instagram. We’ve particularly enjoyed the simple but artful work of (above); the collage comics of , the lo-fi creations of Jean Philippe Calver, and the gorgeously handcrafted work of .
06. Naughtiness
A new generation is emerging for whom hardcore porn and obscene pics on social media are more likely to evoke a shrug than shock. So it’s not surprising that illustration that veers towards to the saucy and scatalogical is abounding. Examples of the trend can be seen in the work of Brooklyn illustrator (above), seedy Karma Sutra gifs, Teresa Orazio’s series, Jade Shulz’s collection of and Josh McKenna’s for Mother London.