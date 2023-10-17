A day in the life: a senior designer at SMAKK

Barb is a LGBTQIA+ founded haircare brand for women and non-binary people with short hair. The founder, Sheena, is a masterpiece of a person. It has been one of the distinct pleasures of my career to work with her on this brand. The first time we met her she used the words "ripping my asshole open," which – in our line of work, is something of an infrequent occurrence. To know her is to love her.

I spend a lot of time trying to put myself in the shoes of demographics whom I bear relation to, but it is a completely different project to design in the image of yourself. Hair is one of the most acutely visible external markers of queer expression, specifically within the spectrum of experiences that diverge from feminised upbringings.

Fraught as that may be, there’s also tremendous potential for ownership over the joy and expression it espouses. We are being given the opportunity to carve space that doesn’t yet exist (read: not men’s, not women’s, a new aisle all together).

The feeling of being able to draw on your own experiences to stretch out a hand to that person on the precipice of recognising themself for the first time – or being urged along by the one problematising the space they occupy, or meeting a vision for satisfaction within the new category it creates – that is a gift.