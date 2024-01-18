"Trust takes a long time to arrive", Ogilvy UK's CCO explains how to create award-winning ads

It needs a deep level of human understanding. It's not in the numbers. It's not in research, because as Rory Sutherland, Ogilvy's genius for behavioral science, says, 'All data comes from the same place: the past.'

So to get in sync with your time you need more than data, you need human sensitivity. Some businesses are attuned for a time, companies can be in sync with their time and they make what society needed, their business model is what society needed. And they flourish.

Poetry is the same, some poets speak to the human soul because they get that thing nobody else has. So in a way it's hard in business because you need lots of people to be convinced. Sometimes you're trying to convince them of intangible things. Craft like who the director is, what the messaging is, what the tone of voice is. And if you get any one of those wrong, it can ruin the whole thing.

You need a high degree of trust between very many parts of an equation, from the client, from the agency, from producers, from technology, from strategy, from everything. And that's why it's so hard, that's why most things the industry does don't live up to that standard, because it's very, very difficult.

And it's not under anyone's control. It's like, 'let's make an epic game.' Players don't decide if the game is going to be epic or not. World Cup finals are epic, but some of them aren't. And it's not up to the players to decide, it's everything together that happens that makes you go, 'wow, that was an epic game'.