Essential growth marketing tools in 2017

People ask designers to learn a lot of things that aren't exactly in their remit, from coding to writing. And while we don’t want to add too much to the designers’ burden, there is one extracurricular skill that can definitely pay off in spades, whether it's for personal projects or client work: growth marketing.

In this article, I'll run through six tools you can use to simplify the process. Then click through to page two to find out how you can to set up your own growth model.

Email is the most important medium for marketing communication. Figuring out the best email marketing strategy can be a long, intensive process. Luckily, MailChimp makes the extra-hard parts easy.

Successful email marketing campaigns aren’t all created equal, but they all require lists, templates, triggers, A/B testing, analytics and more. Whether you want custom designs for every email, or you don’t have the budget for a designer at all, MailChimp has you covered.

MailChimp's automation feature includes pre-designed email templates

What's more, MailChimp’s automation feature is amazing for all kinds of businesses. It includes pre-designed email templates for all types of emails, customised for various business types.

MailChimp has a powerful design tool

And for the big brands that want full control of their designs, there’s the drag-and-drop design tool, which even lets you add custom code for more flexibility.

Overall, it’s one of the most robust and thoughtfully built email marketing tools out there. Plus, they’re great marketers themselves.

I always thought Webflow was a great marketing tool, even before I started working there. Imagine that, instead of having to go to a designer and/or a developer every time you wanted to make a design change, build a landing page or create an ad, you could just build and launch it yourself, including dynamic content and data. You can.

Not only does Webflow enable you to iterate on landing pages and website optimisations extremely quickly, but it also has one of the most powerful and flexible CMSs on the web.

So if you want to make multiple landing pages, one for every one of your various personas, you can simply build the build the database in Webflow (without coding), design your template, then click publish – and bam! All your pages are automatically populated and live on production.

With Webflow you can design and build dynamic websites without getting involved with code

If you want to learn more about how your marketing team can use Webflow, check out the article How to turn Webflow CMS into a powerful landing page design tool.

I’m sure by now you’ve either heard of or used Intercom somewhere on the web. It’s that little chat bubble smiling at you in the bottom right corner of so many websites these days.

You've probably used Intercom without realising it

While we’ve been chatting live with company reps on websites for years, this is different. Not only is this a powerful (and still emerging) medium for customer communication, but Intercom has put analytics and automation behind it with its onboarding and retention product. Now you’re able to build a marketing and automation strategy similar to email, through chat.

One tool category that’s becoming a staple for a lot of marketers is event-based analytics. They differ from Google Analytics because they put events and people first, while Google Analytics focuses on simpler metrics like pageviews and session times, all reported anonymously.

Mixpanel is reasonably priced as you scale

There are several event-based analytics tools out there, and I’ll let others argue who was the first mover, but I prefer Mixpanel. It's constantly shipping new features that make understanding your business’ data that much easier, and it doesn’t hurt that it also has incredible support.

05. Facebook analytics

I don’t hear a lot of people talking about Facebook’s analytics tools. Which is surprising, because they can be amazingly powerful for demographic data – especially if your business also uses Facebook ads as a channel for acquisition and engagement.

Facebook Analytics demographics tell you an awful lot about your audience

Facebook is still one of the kings when it comes to a person’s quantitative and qualitative data. Not only are you explicitly telling it a lot with every Like and comment, but it's also inferring a lot from your actions. This is where Facebook’s demographic data is invaluable – it’s something you won’t get (at this level of accuracy) anywhere else.

If you’ve ever run Facebook ads for acquisition, you know that Lookalike and Custom Audiences can be an awesome tool for targeting. Unfortunately, they take work to keep up to date and can also saturate, and while you’d think you could just refresh things by uploading a new list, it doesn’t always work that way.

This is where dynamic audiences excel. Instead of uploading an email list, you can connect these lists of people to a pixel on your website or app so the audience populates in real time – and Facebook continues to build and refine it over time. But this isn’t a magic bullet – even dynamic audiences can and will saturate. Success depends on a bunch of different factors with your audience, campaign settings, spend and so on.

Segment enables non-technical folks to integrate tools easily

If you don’t know Segment yet, you’ve probably wasted a lot of engineering hours setting up integrations you could’ve handled with a click.

It’s like a hub your engineering team can use to enable non-technical folks to integrate tools like Mixpanel, Intercom, Facebook analytics, and hundreds of others with the click of a button. Makes life a whole lot easier for us data nerds.

