How we made Westworld's VFX

Early collaboration on the project was key. The VFX supervisor Jay Worth got us involved with the concept development early on, as this was pivotal in ensuring that the VFX work we completed was cohesive with both the overall visual narrative and continuation of the series into its third and fourth seasons.

I think Jay was impressed with our work on season three, as the scope expanded significantly in season four. We grew to a team of 45 on the project at FutureWorks, working on a total of 550 shots for the final season alone.

Some of the key shots we worked on included the dehumanisation of the drone hosts, the enhancement of the cryo chamber shots, creating multiple plates on Caleb’s character to replicate previous versions of him during his escape from Delos Headquarters in episode four, and creating the ‘perfect world’ environment in episode five.