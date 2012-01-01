Topics

Practical Painter volume 2 files and resources

By () ImagineFX  

Click the links below to download your artist workshop and masterclass resources to accompany Practical Painter volume 2, including art-in-progress images and videos. All of our videos can also be viewed via the ImagineFX YouTube channel.

SKILLS & TECHNIQUES

Sketching basic animal forms
Download resources

Understanding skeletons
Download resources

Depict muscle groups accurately
Download resources

Drawing animals in action
Download resources

Depicting animal colour and detail
Download resources

Using a master artist's palette
Download resources

Use the colour of your imagination
Download resources

Defining form using colour
Download resources

Painting from life alla prima
Download resources

Use light to tell the story
Download resources

WORKSHOPS

Painting wet into wet with gouache
Download resources
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

Create motion effects in ink
Download resources

Improve your charcoal art
Download resources

Improve your watercolour art
Download resources

Draw accurate bones & muscles
Download resources

Get more from your life models
Download resources

Painting the clothed figure
Download resources

Create line art for a colouring book
Download resources

Getting in touch with nature
Download resources
Download video
Watch video on YouTube

