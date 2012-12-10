Artists showcase affordable art for Christmas

The aptly-named Deck the Walls is a new exhibition running from 23 November to 24 December, following on from the London Design Festival 2012, and featuring a collection of affordable limited edition pieces by British artists. It's being staged by Outline Editions, which recently ran Noma Bar's exhibition Cut It Out in both London and Amsterdam, at Lomography - headquarters of the Lomographic Society International - in London.

‘Lear and Barraband Branch’ by Kristjana S Williams is an archival giclée print. It’s signed and available at the Deck the Walls show in a limited edition of 145

"This is a mixed show with new, exclusive, limited-edition prints available to buy for Christmas from £40-£500," explains Outline's Camilla Parsons. "Britain's leading graphic artists including Noma Bar, Marion Deuchars, Patrick Thomas, Petra Borner and Anthony Burrill are featured, with Burrill also doing all of the window designs," she continues.

‘Ouch’ by Noma Bar, features his customary use of negative space and double meanings. A limited edition of 25 are signed and numbered at the show

"There are new pieces by Kristjana S Williams including 'Lear Og Barraband Gaukar'; Noma Bar is showing a new collection of prints including 'Open Face', 'Ouch', 'Pop Art', 'Herein Lies the Tail' and 'Fatal Attraction'; Marion Deuchars has 'Greyhound', and there's a new Patrick Thomas collection of prints," Parsons adds.

‘Greyhound’ by Marion Deuchars – a two-colour screenprint in a limited edition of 100 signed pieces

Other creatives showing work for sale include Malika Favre, Claire Scully, James Joyce, Emily Forgot, HelloVon, and Manchester collective Dorothy.

