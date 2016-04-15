Do Dieter Rams' design principles need updating? This agency thinks so

Often referred to as the 10 commandments of design, design legend Dieter Rams' principles of good design have served as a reference for creative directors, graphic designers, infact creatives of all disciplines since they were first penned back in the 70s.

But, 40 years on, are they still relevant? Design agency PWW recently invited the design community to become part of its innovation group Team Beagle to ask that very question.

PWW transformed its London studio into a fully-fledged exhibition and discussion space

A PWW press release stated: 'Team Beagle hosted an open platform with expert speakers and thought provoking discussions about how brands, products and services can still learn from Dieter Rams' approach 40 years on'.

Following 100 hours of discussion and participation from the design community, Team Beagle launched New Design Principles, a website that communicates five new design process principles: relevant, essential, rigorous, adaptable and strategic.

We can only adopt a new way of thinking by opening up the possibility of change

A spokesman for Team Beagle stated: "We believe in the importance of looking back to move forward. We can only adopt a new way of thinking by opening up the possibility of change".

So what do you think? Are Dieter Rams' design principles still relevant or do Team Beagle's ideas resonate louder in today's design industry?