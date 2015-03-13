Download these 77 essential icons for free

The pack of 77 free icons come in any file type available

Icons are pretty important when it comes to any web-related project. Creating your own custom icons, whilst fun, can often be way too time consuming – sucking up that all-important time to get the project done on time. But with thousands of free icons floating around the web, how do you find the good ones?

We've come across these 77 minimal, outline style icons from London based designer Bryn Taylor. Available in every file type thinkable (AI, EPS, PDF, PSD, PNG, SVG and icon font) Taylor created the icons out of a self-initiated project – the result is a haven of useful icons you can use in just about any project.

Below are some examples of the icons themselves, along with some helpful attributes, such as changing colour and scalable qualities. You can download all 77 icons here. Be sure to check out the rest of Taylor's work and let us know if you end up using the icons for any of your work!

